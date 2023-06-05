Criminals have hijacked stay-at-home order, IPOB urges Enugu govt to prosecute culprits

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has backed Dr. Peter Mba, the governor of Enugu State, in his pledge to put an end to the state’s weekly Monday sit-at-home protests.

The group added that they were backing him because IPOB had already put an end to the protests.

However, the pro-Biafran group advised the governor against using force against the populace, claiming that the police are aware of the criminals who are imposing the “non-existent sit-at-home.”

This request was made by IPOB on Monday through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who also reminded Mba that the group had already ceased the exercise before some criminal elements took control of it.

The group said, “After our leadership initiated the Monday sit-at-home order to demand for the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leadership has long directed stoppage of the exercise to avoid criminals capitalising on that to harm our people.

“Though some Biafrans continued with Monday sit-at-home voluntarily, as our leader predicted, after the suspension order, some criminals and infiltrators hijacked it and started committing crimes and enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home.

“The Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mba should be made aware that IPOB has already suspended Monday sit-at-home. For him to publicly associate IPOB with Monday sit-at-home is obnoxious. If Mba wants to return normalcy on Mondays, he has the support of IPOB because those enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home are criminals.

“Anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order is not helping IPOB and our leader Mazi Kanu. Every member of IPOB and Biafrans should be coming out on Mondays for their business.”

The group, however, noted that while the exercise is gradually winding down across the South-East, Mba should avoid the use of force to clamp down on the people as this would create anarchy.

It said the security agents can stop the enforcers of sit-at-home and their sponsor because they know themselves, adding that “their leader in Europe are behind these criminalities going on in the South-East with the support of the Federal Government just to blackmail IPOB”.

“The governor must know that the Nigeria Police know the criminals and the hideout of the criminals who enforce sit-at-home in some communites but are claiming to be IPOB but they are not.

“We are calling on Mba never allow a single person die because of this exercise because we don’t know anything about it.”

