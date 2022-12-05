‘Criminals should not sustain injuries,’ Aregbesola reiterates shoot-to-kill order to prison guards

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has reiterated its directive to guards of correctional centres on the killing of criminals who plan attacks on the facilities.

The minister first gave the directive in January.

The directive followed reports on attacks on correctional centres by terrorists and other criminals in the country.

He reiterated the directive during the unveiling of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) logo and uniforms on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that only personnel who can shoot to kill criminals would be deployed to guard custodial facilities in the country.



READ ALSO: Kuje: Majority of escaped inmates still at large – Aregbesola

Aregbesolaalso rewarded 25 prison personnel who reportedly repelled a bandits’ attack on a custodial facility in Niger State.

He said: “Rifles are not for play, they are meant to kill criminals. Any officer that cannot shoot to kill, any lilly-liver officer that cannot shoot on the head should be trained or replaced.

“Criminals should not sustain injuries. Those people who cannot shoot to kill, if you don’t want to dismiss them, redeploy them to female prisons.

“People who will be in maximum and medium custodial centres must be tough. We have had too many embarrassing attacks and we must put a stop to it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now