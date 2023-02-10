CRISES: Bode George decries silence of Nigeria’s past leaders, blasts APC for incompetence

In light of the staggering crises confronting Nigeria at the moment, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Thursday, lamented the seeming silence of Nigeria’s past leaders.

George in a press briefing in Lagos challenged past presidents and heads of states to speak truth to power, adding the country was sliding into unprecedented chaos.

The elder statesman insisted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked the moral justification to present candidate for the presidential election.

He also blasted the ruling party for destructive policies which had journeyed the country to its present predicament.

“If it were a civilised country, APC lacks moral right to go out and campaign, the ruling party has returned us to stone age, whereby goods are exchanged for people to get what they need”, the PDP chieftain said.

“The olden rule called ‘order’ – a legal and constitutional process of conformity with law or decorum – seems to have taken a flight from Nigeria’s political, economic and social lives.

“it is grieving to see Nigeria slowly sliding into a state of perpetual hopelessness. Our former leaders must speak out, if they don’t speak out, history would not be kind with them. They should talk now.

“I think they must speak up, their silence is worrisome, they should speak up. This is the time to talk, and speak truth to power.

On the internal wrangling in his party, George insisted the PDP leadership must ensure equity and fairness.

He therefore charged Nigerians to look beyond political parties and vote candidates with requisite competence and capacity in the forthcoming elections.

“This election has nothing to do with a political party, let us analyse the candidates one after the other and settle for a better candidate,” he concluded.

