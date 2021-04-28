Crisis brews in Kaduna Assembly, as seat of suspended Speaker declared vacant, others affected | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna House of Assembly has unanimously declared the seat of the suspended Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, vacant.

Shagali who represented the Sabon Gari State Constituency at the Assembly, was suspended due to alleged incompetence, negligence of duty and being absent from all legislative activities for over one year without reason.

The decision to declare Shagali’s seat vacant was taken during plenary on Tuesday and was communicated to the members in a message signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Haruna Sambo.

Other lawmakers in the House were also affected in the sweeping changes, as the suspension of the three members Yusuf Liman, representing Makera Constituency, Isah Hazo representing Basawa Constituency and Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya representing Kagarko Constituency as well as another member, Hon. Salisu Isa, representing Magajin Gari Constituency, were extended for an additional 12 months.

The Clerk of the Assembly was also mandated to communicate with all the lawmakers affected and the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce a new date of re-run for the vacant seat.

