Crisis builds in Ohanaeze as Imo chapter serves notice of impeachment on president

The Imo State Chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo has served notice of impeachment on its president, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, over what it termed abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The embattled president was also accused of bringing in people who were not registered members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state for the purpose of pecuniary interest, and willfully sidelining members from the activities of the Imo Ohanaeze.

They also alleged that Chukwu had concluded plans to use the unregistered people as delegate members to represent Imo Ohanaeze during the upcoming Ohanaeze general elections.

The notice of impeachment was signed by Nze Emeka Bishop Njoku, Deputy President, Imo Ohanaeze, Shedrack Nwaokoro (Okigwe LGA Chairman), Chief J.K.C Onuoha (Owerri zonal chairman), Ambassador Akpelu Azunna E (former President), Imo Ohanaeze, among other signatories.

The notice reads in part: “Your Excellency, Sir, the Imo Ohanaeze members are by this letter asking that you use your exhalted office to communicate to Dr Ezechi Chukwu to cease from parading himself as the president of Ohanaeze, Imo State Chapter as we do not see him as such again.

“For his pecuniary interest, Dr Ezechi Chukwu went about co-opting unknown people, who are not registered members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Imo while sidelining completely known and respected members of Imo Ohanaeze.

“Presently, there exists near irreconcilable factions in both important wings of Igbo socio-cultural organization in Imo State. The warring groups were orchestrated by Dr Ezechi Chukwu to pave way for him to make fraudulent income using Ohanaeze without challenges from any angle.”

The members called on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, to ask the Imo Ohanaeze Ndigbo president to immediately step aside or risk crisis, adding that they would not back down on their resolve to impeach him.

