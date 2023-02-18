Crisis hits Adamawa APC as party suspends governorship candidate, Binani

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with crisis few weeks to the governorship elections.

This is as the party at the ward level announced a decision to suspend Aishatu Binani, the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Mrs. Binani was suspended for six months on Friday by party officials in Yola South, her home local government area, for allegedly disrespecting party leaders and disobeying a Court of Appeal decision.

The state government, however, rejected Mrs. Binani’s suspension, which was described as unconstitutional in a statement by the APC secretary in the state, Raymond Chidama.

“The attention of the members of the state working committee was drawn to a publication purporting suspension of the Governorship Candidate of our party, APC, Distinguished Sen Aishatu Dahiru Binani (Binani).

“We want unequivocally state that this is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect. It is callous, unguided, divisive, diversionary and unnecessary. This cannot emanate from members of our party. We urge all faithful party members to disregard the same,” the statement read.

Earlier, the local government executive committee requested that Mrs. Binani appear before it and address the charges included in a petition that had been filed by Auwal Bawuro, a party member from her ward.

“Involvement into disrespecting Yola South party stakeholders and refusing to honour a judgement of the court of appeal.

“Misleading and forcing the state executive committee, more particularly the state chairman, Ismail Tadawus, to violate the majority decision of the state executive committee by signing a letter refusing to honour and respect both the court and resolution of majority members of the state executive committee,” the petition read.

Consequently, the local APC chapter ratified Bawuro’s petition.

This was contained in a statement signed by APC chairman Yola South Local Government Area, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Mbamoi.

It read, “We the members of the local government executive committee and the undersigned at the meeting held at the local government party secretariat in Yola on 17 February 2023 have received and reviewed the petition against (Mrs Binani).

“The invitation letter and recommendations of the disciplinary committee for her failure to appear and defend herself on allegations as per the petition by Auwal Bawuro.

“Subsequently, upon the above, the executive committee have unanimously resolved to suspend Mrs Binani from the party for a period of six months commencing from 17 February 2023.”

