Crisis hits Bauchi APC as youth caucus calls for probe of ex-Gov Abubakar

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called upon to as a matter of urgency, constitute an investigative Committee to look into alleged anti-party activities of the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Last week, the former governor had commended the present governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir declaring his support for his reelection bid because according to him, the governor deserved another term to enable him complete and consolidate the development of the state.

The call for the probe of the former governor was made by a political pressure group within the party, APC National Youth Caucus, Bauchi state Wing which berated the immediate past governor for declaring support for the reelection bid of an opposition governor, saying that it was an act of anti-party.

The group while addressing Journalists on Sunday called on the National Secretariat of the APC to immediately constitute a high powered committee to investigate the actions of the former Governor and impose necessary action on him in line with the constitution of the party.

State Chairman of the APC National Youth Caucus, Comrade Alkaseem Nuhu Abdulkadir who addressed the Journalists stated that, “As patriotic member of our great party, the All progressive Congress (APC) from Bauchi State, we humbly urge the National Executive Committee of our great party to as a matter of urgent responsibility set a committee to investigate into the Anti-Party activities of the former governor, conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the party and bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule and disrepute.”

He stressed that, by his conduct, the former governor of Bauchi State had contravened the provisions of the Constitution of the APC as provided for under article 21 (1) (i) and (ii) and the provision of article 21 (2) (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.

He quoted the provisions, “Thus subject to the provisions of this article and the right to fair hearing, the Party shall have power to discipline members of the Party. The Power shall be exercised on behalf of the Party by the respective Executive Committee in line with the provisions hereunder.”

The offences which are against the Party shall include the following: Article 21.2 A breach of any provision of this Constitution. Anti-Party activities or any conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the Party or bring the Party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute.

“Now in view of the serious nature of the allegations bordering on the violation of the party constitution against His Excellency, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar SAN, and particularly its relevance to the integrity, success as well as reputation of our great Party which is facing serious threat, based on the situation at hand in Bauchi State, we are obliged to request you (i.e the National Executive Committee) to cause steps to be urgently taken in order to save the party from repeat of 2019 Gubernatorial election in the state,” he stressed.

According to him,”The attention of the APC youth caucus has been drawn to the casual politics played by the former APC Governor of Bauchi stat Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar which is unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to cause damage to the party and it candidate” .

He narrated that last week,the former Governor attained the rank of Senior advocate of Nigeria(SAN) which was occasioned by unprecedented event that cheered the attainment.

He stated that “Colorfully, in attendance were all former Governors and many dignitaries from ins and outs of the state. of course, courtesy demands that all to rejoice with him in such historic event for the respect and spirit of unity and progress been the advocate of that social values which he was known for.”

“Interestingly, the APC gubernatorial candidate , Sadiq Baba Abubakar was inevitably absent from the event that took place in Abuja. With decency, a powerful delegations were sent which was led by his amiable running mate, Alh Shahu Aliyu Musa, Barden Gabas just to make that absence irrelevant to the occasion,”, he added.

He further narrated that, “Apart from that, the candidate felt there is still need to organise a special dinner in honor of the celebrant. In the vain, a committee was constituted, Seven Man list which formed part of the committee emanating from M A Abubakar, consulting him on the plan which he graciously agreed, and all necessary arrangements were in place, including the venue which was chosen by the celebrant.”

He lamented that,”With turbulent experience , 48hrs to the event, he surrogated with the lately offer made by the state government to host him in same dinner in Bauchi state” .

Alkaseem Abdulkadir stated that, “To our greatest dismay and putative justifications, he put- off the offer after committing huge resources to the program. It is too great to bear which is why we are constrained to go public to say that the whole thing is an act of anti party by a former Governors who benefited more anyone in APC.”

.

According to him,”No doubt, it is an act capable of causing disunity and instability within the party and by disturb extension would cast unmatched doubt in the mind of electorates considering the place his occupied in APC, this is sad and unfortunate and undemocratic.”

He further said that,”Furthermore, in the dinner event, we have listen to every word from his remarks at the dinner where he said : “4 years is not enough for the incumbent” the phase, loosely mean the incumbent deserved another four years tenure in office at the expense of his party’s candidate, equally, approval and support for continuity of PDP administration in Bauchi state ontop of hardships and poor, none directional administration, tested and failed Government.”

“Invariably, that unrealistic comment is suffice to say, M A Abubakar is playing anty-party because, the two were not intimately related,politically until recent in his dubious bid paralyze the party that fed him well and supported his attainment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, ” he declared.

Alkaseem Abdulkadir also said, “those strange engagements had brought us to ask these inescapable questions: What is his problem with the party that he scorned at the offer to the dinner organised by Apc Gubernatorial candidate to occasion his attainment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria?

Another question is, “Is the party not running democratically or had the Apc failed the masses and the state,if yes, he was the Governor otherwise, it would be a conscious decision to relegate the Apc in favour of the people Democratic party. Was he not been considered as a critical stakeholders in the party, consult on many important issues at state and National level?

“Was it not true that his name was suggested and approved to be named after the APC Bauchi local Government Secretariat? Courtesy of the party. Was he not the person who fragmented the party for conducting an unjust primary election to the party and invited feud with the critical stakeholders of the party? The menace is still fresh”.

The APC youth caucus also asked, “Is he still holding the wrong impression against the APC gubernatorial candidate, sadiq Baba Abubakar? Did he aslo consent to the appointment of his wife as women coordinator for Tinubu /Kashim which was made against the party’s guide lines?

” What is he afraid of ,why cannot he boldly pullout of the party so that he can, with strong influence face APC that changed his name from ordinary Barrister to an Excellency?

By Yemi Kanji

