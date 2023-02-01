Crisis hits Labour Party, as Adamawa candidates boycott Obi’s rally, fume over ex-SGF, Lawal

Following the boycott of Peter Obi’s rally in Yola, Adamawa State by the governorship candidate and other contenders, a significant intra-party crisis may have gripped the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in the state.

In an astonishing twist of events, the state’s gubernatorial candidate, Umar Madawaki, and other party stakeholders from the 21 local government areas were not present when the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, arrived in Yola on Tuesday.

The party’s aggrieved members, who included candidates for the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly in the state, bemoaned their exclusion from the party’s activities.

They accused Mr. Babachir Lawal, a former SGF, of hijacking the Labour Party structure in the state.

The governorship candidate, Madawaki, told reporters in Yola that candidates for the Adamawa Labour Party, had decided to skip the party’s presidential rallies before the general elections.

Madawaki said that “as a governorship candidate, he is the leader of the party in the state, therefore all arrangements for the party’s presidential campaign were done without the notice of either of the candidates of the party which he alleged that the former SGF has a hand in the scheme to weed them out.

“Can you imagine! A Presidential rally, to be held in Numan, the southern senatorial district and in Mubi, the northern senatorial district, while it’s only a town hall meeting that would be held in Yola, the state capital, he fumed.

Additionally, he claimed that Babachir David Lawal bulldozed his way into the Labour Party and was plotting to hijack the party at the state level by using ethno-religious sentiment as a means of divide and conquer in order to mortgage the state structures and candidates to the PDP.

