Politics
Crisis hits PDP ahead of 2023 election as seven national officers reportedly resign
With just two years to the next general election in Nigeria, the country’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to be in a serious crisis as seven members of its National Working Committee (NWC) reportedly resigned from the body on Tuesday.
Those that quit the NWC on Tuesday include the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, deputy legal adviser and deputy women leader, among others.
The officials, according to sources, cited bad treatment, financial indiscipline, and poor leadership by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; as the reasons for resigning from the party’s key organ.
The former Senate President, David Mark, and other party officials had a few weeks ago asked Secondus to step aside ahead of the 2023 elections.
