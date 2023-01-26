Politics
Crisis in Akwa Ibom APC as local council chapter rejects Enang’s expulsion from party
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has rejected the purported expulsion of a former Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta to the President, Senator Ita Enang, from the party.
The APC executive committee in Akwa Ibom State had on Wednesday announced the expulsion of Enang for alleged anti-party activities.
According to a letter signed by APC chairman in the state, Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, the expulsion followed a petition against Enang over alleged anti-party activities and disobedience of party directives.
Enang resigned from his position last year to vie for the APC governorship ticket in the state.
He was however defeated in the May 27 election by Akanimo Udofia.
The ex-presidential aide later challenged Udofia’s victory in the primary election, citing widespread irregularities in the exercise.
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, dismissed the appeal a few days ago and affirmed Udofia as APC governorship candidate in the state.
The party’s chairman in Ibiono Ibom LGA, Umoh Ekop, in a statement on Thursday in Uyo, dismissed the purported expulsion of the ex-presidential aide.
READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide, Ita Enang
He added that those behind the letter of expulsion were aliens to APC.
The chairman stressed that Enang has not committed any offence that would warrant his expulsion from the party.
He said: “Ordinarily, we would have allowed the said publication, knowing that the said publication is meaningless and does not have the weight capacity of distracting the party nor the Distinguish Senator Ita Enang, who is the backbone of the part at the Local Government Area and State government levels.
“For the sake of the public, who may be misled to believe this lies from the pit of hell, we want to put the record straight, that Senator Ita Enang is still a member of All Progressives Congress, Eastern Ward 2, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
“We have not received any news or petition from the Ward Chairman of Eastern Ward 2 against Senator Ita Enang at any time.
“Senator Ita Enang is the only light and voice of the party at the local level as well as the known voice in Akwa Ibom State that has always been speaking for the party.”
