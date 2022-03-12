Crisis in Anglican Church as leaders, priest accuse each other of sexual immorality, extortion

The Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, has suspended one of its priests, Rev. Canon Lumenkriti Ebo, for allegedly impregnating his secretary.

The Deputy Chancellor of the Diocese on the Niger, Ben Uzuegbu (SAN), stated this at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Awka, Anambra State, on Friday.

Ebo was in charge of an adoration ministry at Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State before his suspension by the Anglican authorities.

Uzuegbu said the church decided to withdraw the priest’s ordination license because it could no longer tolerate his excesses.

The deputy chancellor accused Eboh of allegedly indulging in immoral act with women other than his wife, noting that several petitions and complaints were brought against the cleric by members of the Anglican community in the state.

He said: “The former priest was doing things that were unbecoming of a priest. The bishop had to call us, the legal team of the Diocese, to decide how to handle the man.

“With what he had done, he ought to be in prison, but the church decided to be lenient with him, thinking that he would change. But he refused to change and his immoral acts became a scandal such that it was in the public domain that he impregnated his secretary and was always beating his wife to stupor.

“He was later suspended and when it was obvious that he did not want to mend his ways, the church decided to withdraw his license.”

Ebo had earlier accused the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev Owen Nwokolo, of high-handedness.

The embattled cleric alleged that the bishop was demanding the sum of N3 million from him every year for operating the adoration ministry and infringing on his fundamental human rights.

He also dragged the bishop to the Federal High Court, Awka, at the heat of the disagreement with the church.

