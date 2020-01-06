Crisis in Imo as suspended council chairmen clash with security agents

Many people were wounded and cars damaged in the ongoing feud between Governor Emeka Ihedioha‘s transition committee chairmen and the 27 suspended local government chairmen in Imo State.

The suspended chairmen were elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

The crisis started on Monday morning after the suspended chairmen came to their office to resume duty in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive on the matter but were denied entry into the premises by security agents.

At Aboh Mbaise local government area, Jasper Nwachukwu who was introduced as a councillor for the local government was seriously wounded by security men.

The story was not too different in Owerri West local government area where many sustained various degrees of injuries.

There were also crises in Njaba, Nwangele, Ngor Okpala, Oru West and Oru East where many sustained injuries.

