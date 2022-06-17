Crisis in Kogi Assembly as 17 lawmakers impeach deputy speaker, majority leader, two others

A major crisis hit the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday following the impeachment of four principal officers and suspension of three others for alleged gross misconduct.

The lawmakers took the decision after adopting a motion raised by a member of the House representing Dekina II Constituency, Enema Paul, during an emergency sitting held at the Assembly complex in Lokoja.

The session was attended by 17 out of the 25 members of the House.

Those impeached were the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Mohammed, Majority Leader, Bello Hassan Abdullahi, Deputy Majority Leader, Ndako Idris, and Deputy Chief Whip, Edoko Ododo.

In his presentation, Paul called for the immediate replacement of the impeached officers, saying the House could not afford a vacuum.

He said: “We, the undersigned honourable members of the Kogi State House of Assembly do hereby resolve to impeach the following principal officers.”

The lawmakers had since appointed Rabiu Alfa as Deputy Speaker of the House and Bajeh Mukhtar the new Majority Leader.

Umar Isa was named the Deputy Majority Leader and Enema Paul as the Deputy Chief Whip.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawole, asked the 17 lawmakers whether they actually signed the impeachment and suspension document and they answered in the affirmative.

Kolawole then directed the Clerk of the House to call out the new principal officers who were immediately confirmed.

