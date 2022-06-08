Crisis in Labour party as ex-chairman, Ezenwafor lays claim to 2023 presidential ticket

With less than eight months to the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party has been thrown into a major crisis following the emergence of the party’s former chairman in Anambra State, Jude Ezenwafor, as the party’s presidential candidate.

Ezenwafor won the presidential primary conducted by another faction of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was returned unopposed after his opponents withdrawn from the race.

Ezenwafor, who later addressed the faction’s delegates, said he was the only candidate recognised by the party’s constitution.

He said: “I am the only presidential candidate of the Labour Party as recognised by our party’s constitution. I am on a rescue mission to free Nigerian from social, economic and political crises currently bedevilling it.

“Nigeria needs to be rescued. Labour is leading a revolutionary course; Labour Party will win the 2023 general elections. Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.

“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission.”

READ ALSO: Peter Obi clinches Labour Party presidential ticket

One Calistus Okafor, who was also at the venue of the exercise, described Ezenwafor as a man of integrity, said the candidate has the capacity to represent the party in 2023 elections.

Okafor, who also spoke on the emergence of ex-Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as Labour Party’s presidential candidate, said the doors of reconciliation are open to every member of the party.

He said: “I am not against Obi. My doors are open. I am fighting for what is my right. I am not fighting my brother. Those who think I’m being used should have a rethink.”

Ezenwafor was a Senior Special Assistant to former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

He also served under Obi for four months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now