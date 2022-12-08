Crisis in LP as national secretary accuses suspended spokesman of blackmailing party leadership

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has been accused of plotting to disrupt the party.

The party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, made the allegation when he featured on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Thursday.

The Ogun State chapter of the LP had recently suspended Arabambi alongside the State Chairman of the party, Michael Ashade and Secretary, Michael Feyisola, for alleged anti-party activities.

This followed the purported expulsion of the Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe, for an alleged breach of the party’s constitution.

Speaking on the programme, the national secretary said some members were determined to blackmail the party’s leadership.

He said: “Some people will go out of their way to blackmail the leadership of the party, out of desperation if they didn’t get what they want.

“I don’t want to join issues with Arabambi because a disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate what he is saying.

“For the record, Arabambi was the former Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the party. After eight years of the party, there was a vacant position and he was asked to come and act and his acting position has already elapsed.

“Your party got a favourable judgement to field its candidate and you’re going against that judgement; going to the Appeal court. Can you imagine this?

“Certainly (he is sponsored). He is acting in some other People’s script.”

