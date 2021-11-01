Crisis in Plateau Assembly as lawmakers, youths clamour for reinstatement of impeached Speaker

The ongoing political drama in the Plateau State House of Assembly continues as the suspended Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, and his loyalists on Monday morning gained entrance into the chambers.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ayuba had been suspended last Thursday, forcing him to hold a parallel plenary at a Community Hall in Zawan, Jos South local government area.

Also, some youths were seen around the premises of the Assembly complex.

The youths were carrying placards bearing inscriptions in support of the purportedly impeached Speaker.

During the proceedings on Thursday, 8 members of the 24 legislature impeached Rt. Hon. Ayuba, and replaced him with Hon. Yakubu Sanda (APC, Pengana Constituency).

Thirteen other members present at the sitting passed a vote of confidence in the Speaker.

At the sitting, Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Philip Dasun, (APC, Pankshin South) moved the motion for the suspension of six of the eight members that carried out what he described as an illegal impeachment.

Read also: Purportedly sacked Plateau Assembly speaker returns, suspends six lawmakers behind impeachment plot

Dasun noted that “none of the procedures was followed by the members who allegedly impeached the speaker.

“Members did not form a quorum to sit and they do not have a two-thirds majority required by law to impeach a speaker.

“They went against Section 92(2c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Order 7 rule 14 of Standing Orders of the Plateau State House of Assembly”, he explained.

“I, therefore, move that the six members that carried out the illegality be suspended till further notice.

“They include Hon. Baba Hassan (APC, Jos North), Hon. Saleh Yipmong (APC, Dengi), Hon. Daniel Naanlong (APC, Mikang), Hon. Eric Dakogol (APC, Quanpan North), Hon. Mohammed Ballo (APC, Quanpan South) and Yakubu Sanda (APC, Pengana),” he said.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now