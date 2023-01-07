Crisis in Yoruba nation agitators’ camp deepens, as chairman resigns over fraud allegations

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation agitation groups, has been plunged into further crisis with the resignation of its new leader and chairman, Wale Adeniran, over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Adeniran said in a two minutes and 33 second video that was shown on YouTube (Omoboriowo media) on Saturday that he stepped aside to allow a complete investigation into the fraud claim made against him.

He urged anyone who might have information on him that could be used against him or who might have contributed to the organization through him to come forward and make it public.

Adeniran called on Yoruba elders to form a committee and stated that he left the group in order to allow for a full inquiry.

He said, “I want to use this medium to step aside as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, as member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, I step down as the participant in the Yoruba Nation struggle so as to allow for unfettered investigations of all these allegations.

Spokesman for Yoruba Nation agitation group resigns



“Because in all developed parts of the world, what they normally do is that, if there is an allegation against public office holder, he or she will step aside to allow thorough investigation, that’s what I’m doing right now.

“I thank you all, and whatever comes out after the investigation should be made public. There shouldn’t be secret there. They should publicise the outcome of the investigation because all Yoruba must know the truth about the fraud allegation involving the struggle. Thank you.”

Earlier on Friday, Maxwell Adeleye, the group’s communications secretary, resigned from the position.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, he also announced his total withdrawal from agitation for the Yoruba Nation.

Adeleye also challenged the former leader of the Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle, Prof. Banji Akintoye, to withdraw completely from the group, and allow proper audit of his service.

