Crisis looms in A’Ibom PDP over Gov Udom’s move to impose Umoh as successor

The announcement on Sunday of a successor by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, during a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the state, has continued to raise reactions by politicians in the state.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital, Emmanuel had presented Pastor Eno Umoh as his anointed successor, saying it was God who chose the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, to be the next governor in 2023.

However, the choice of Umoh as Emmanuel’s preferred candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election, has continued to divide opinions in the state as politicians who had ambitions of running for the same position say they have been shortchanged.

The announcement has also divided the PDP in the state as a mixed bag of uneasy calm has continued to engulf the state.

Various reactions have been presented on the choice with some believing that Umoh is the right man to continue with Emmanuel’s legacies, while others believe the imposition of the Commissioner negates the spirit of fairness, equity and democracy the party stands for.

The first sign that all was not well at the stakeholders’ meeting was the absence of notable stakeholders as the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon, who is also a governorship aspirant, was absent.

Also absent was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Emembong, who is also rumoured to be aspiring to throw in his hat for the governorship position.

A party stalwart who was at the meeting, confided in Ripples Nigeria that the Governor’s sudden announcement of Umoh as his successor took many by surprise, which led to many stakeholders storming out of the meeting.

“Everyone at the meeting was surprised when Gov. Udom Emmanuel announced the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Eno Umoh, as his anointed candidate for 2023.

“What was more disturbing was that the Governor did not consult with the party stakeholders before making the announcement.

“And on several occasions, he had denied any plan to impose a successor. So, we were all surprised at the sudden turn around. Everyone was disappointed at the move.”

Also reacting to the announcement, a member of the House of Representatives and one of the leading aspirants in the state, Onofiok Luke, took to his Facebook page on Monday to register his grievances at Emmanuel’s moves.

Luke who is the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, challenged the Governor to defend Umoh’s choice to the public.

“Out of respect and as a loyal party man, I honoured an innocent invitation from the governor for a meeting on Sunday evening at the lodge.

“At the meeting, my brother from my local government and federal constituency, Pastor Umo Eno, was presented as the choice of the governor for succession.

“It was at the said meeting that I heard of the agenda and choice for the first time and no one held any discussion with me before the meeting.

“I am not against the choice of the governor coming from my local government, the Federal Constituency nor the aspiration of my brother.

“However, as a fellow aspirant from the same local government at the same advantage when successful, my aspiration to serve the state in the capacity of the governor remains on course

“”I’m not against their endorsement; and I’m not against the elders of the state. But I’m saying the endorsement could have happened after proper consultation.

“I went to Obong Attah and told him ‘why didn’t you talk to all of us who are in this race? Why didn’t you talk to Sen Bassey Albert? Why didn’t you talk to Akan Udofia? Why didn’t you talk to Akan Okon? Why didn’t you talk to James Iniama?’

“We would have loved their endorsement but that would have been after due consultation. But whoever they would endorse should be the choice of the majority of people in the state

“So, for me as Onofiok Akpan Luke, I am in the governorship race. I am going to stand election on the platform of my party, the PDP. I am not part of that endorsement at all.

“But I respect their views; I respect the opinion and choice of the governor. I respect Obong Victor Attah and the opinion of the elders of the state. It is their choice. I only respect their opinion; but I am not in support of what they are doing.

“I was ambushed. I didn’t know the agenda of the meeting but I had to respect the governor and attend the meeting. I had raised my hand, seeking to be allowed to speak but I was ignored.

Supporting the endorsement of Umoh by Emmanuel, the National Co-ordinator of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), and the immediate past National Legal Adviser to the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, said the Governor did the right thing by announcing his successor at the time he did.

Enoidem called on all party stakeholders to support the governor’s choice, adding “God has chosen him to be the next governor of the state.”

“The choice of Pastor Eno Umoh came after a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders and prayers to God. We all have to support him as he is God’s anointed,” Enoidem said.

The Governor, on Monday, also insisted that his decision was in the best interest of the state as his successor is the right man to steer the ship of the state and carry on with his legacies.

“I waited for God to reveal to me the one who would continue with the development strides recorded in the state in the last six years.

“I mean well for this state, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six-plus years and then move the needle even further,” he said in an interview with a television station in the state.

Read also: Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel, names successor

Also supporting the Governor’s announcement, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udo, said “God picked Eno as the next governor.”

“The governor announced that he (Eno) was the one God has revealed to him as the next governor of the state and he was unveiled to all the stakeholders from the three senatorial districts of the state by the former governor, Obong Victor Attah, who then commended the choice.

“It was an array of the political elders made up of senators and House of Representatives members,” Udo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now