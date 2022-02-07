Crisis looms in Oyo APC as minister, senator, others reject new chairman

Fresh crisis is looming in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as some stakeholders, including a federal minister, a senator, and a former minister, among others, rejected the return of Isaac Omodewu as the state chairman of the party.

Omodewu was inaugurated by the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC as the party chairman in Oyo, even though it had received two names from two factions in the state.

While the faction formerly led by late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala anointed Omodewu as the chairman, another faction led by the former caretaker chairman of the party in Oyo, Chief Akin Oke favoured Adejare Gbadamosi as chairman.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued on Sunday and signed by Senator Adebayo Adeseun, which listed other chieftains as signatories, challenged the basis for the inauguration of Omodewu as the state chairman of APC by the CECPC.

Other aggrieved chieftains who subscribed to the statement include Minister for Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare; former Minister for Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu; Senator Fatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial Zone; Senator Olufemi Lanlehin; former governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Chairman of the Nigeria Lotteries Regulatory Commission, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; and Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Professor Adeolu Akande.

Others are Dr Ismail Adewusi, Hon Zachh Adelabu Adedeji, Dr Joseph Tegbe, and Dr Azeez Adedutan.

The group argued that Omodewu was preferred by minority members of the APC, adding that his inauguration “will only lead the party to electoral disaster in Oyo State”.

It was stated in the statement that the purported congress which held on October 30 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, and produced Omodewu as Chairman, “was held in error”. The group maintained that Gbadamosi, who emerged from a stakeholders meeting, is its preferred candidate.

“The purported return of Omodewu is the climax of a reign of impunity which a tiny and minority section of the party in Oyo State in collaboration with outside forces had sought to impose on the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. As such illegalities have always been, it will definitely fail.

“The stakeholders resolved to use every legal means to reclaim the mandate given to Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi and establish a party leadership that represents the wish of majority members of the party in Oyo State.

Read also: Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Oyo APC chieftain’s wife

“What we are witnessing is a temporary distraction that would test our commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. We will not fail the test. There are attempts to exploit sentiment to rally support for the illegitimate Omodewu executive. We commend our members who have spurned the early morning visits and calls to woo and hoodwink them to support the illegitimate executive. The clandestine visit, calls and blackmail will continue. We are convinced that our history of commitment to democratic principles which have always been on display in Oyo State will make all such nefarious efforts come to naught.

“We implore all members of the party in the state to remain calm and law abiding. Every legal means would be employed to return the party to the overwhelming majority of members who have expressed their preferred leadership through the democratic process enshrined in the Constitution of the party,” the statement reads further.

Other signatories to the resolutions include members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Hon Olumide Ojerinde, Hon George Akintola and Hon Jide Olatunbosun.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

