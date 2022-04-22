CRISIS: NURTW sets up caretaker committee to coordinate Lagos affairs

The leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has set up a nine-man caretaker committee to manage its affairs in Lagos State.

This followed the dissolution of the state executive council headed by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo earlier this month.

The Lagos State government banned NURTW activities in the state after the union suspended Akinsanya for alleged insubordination last month.

The move was aimed at preventing the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The government had since appointed Akinsanya as the chairman of its Parks Management Committee while a former Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, will serve as the committee’s Liaison Officer.

The National President of NURTW, Tajudeen Baruwa, who confirmed the establishment of the caretaker committee in a statement on Friday, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sustain the peaceful coexistence between the union and state government.

He thanked the governor for his support to the NURTW over the years.

He said: “The body’s national leadership appealed to governor Sanwo-Olu to allow the existing harmonious relationship between NURTW and Lagos State Government to continue and that it will be extended to the newly appointed officers of the union.

“The nine-man caretaker committee will be led by Mr. Fatai Adeshina, a stakeholder in the transportation sector. The committee will operate for the next three months as stipulated in the union’s constitution.

“Other members of the committee are Mr. Sunday Yusuf, Abraham Onifade, Jamiu Erinfolami, Ismaila Ojora, Lekan Ariyibi, Murtala Lawal, Taiwo Azeez while Kayode Agbeyangi would serve as the secretary.

“The committee will effectively manage affairs of the Lagos chapter after the State Executive Committee dissolution, which was done to bring sanity to the union’s operation across the metropolis.”

