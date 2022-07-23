Crisis rocks Labour Party in Lagos as chairman, APC defector lay claim to governorship ticket

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Mr. Ifagbemi Awamaridi, said on Saturday he remains the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Awamaridi, who stated this during the unveiling of the LP’s 10 Cardinal Programme for the state, insisted that he was the party’s authentic chairman and governorship candidate in the state.

He said the clarification became necessary following reports that he had been elevated to the national level while the governorship ticket of the party had been given to Moshood Salvador, who joined the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Salvador had during a ceremony organised by the LP national leaders including the Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Apapa, to formally welcome him to the party, said he had been handed the governorship ticket in the state.

There were reports that Mr. Seyi Sowunmi had been appointed the new chairman in the state.

However, in the list of governorship candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Awamaridi was listed as the LP’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos.

At the meeting, the chairman dismissed the reports on his removal by the party’s national leadership.

He said: “Nobody can take over the party’s positions from the backyard. The NEC meeting was about two years ago and nothing happened apart from the NEC decision.

“We are going into elections and we don’t want division in the Labour Party. The Labour Party is one in Lagos state.

“Also, INEC has released the personal particulars of governorship and House of Assembly candidates across the state, the names you will see there are all the candidates here and the governorship candidate that is there is Ifagbemi Awamaridi.

“Mr Peter Obi is our presidential candidate and we are all going to work for victory for all candidates.”

