Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to receive payment in cryptocurrency | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to receive payment in cryptocurrency
The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first footballer to be paid with cryptocurrency when his Italian Serie A side, Juventus gave him 770 Fan Tokens JUV.
The Portuguese superstar received the token for his record-breaking goal milestone.
Ronaldo surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the second-highest goalscorer in history and the highest for an active player after he scored a brace in the 4-1 demolition of Udinese in last week’s game in the Italian topflight.
The 35-year-old currently has 761 career goals after he added a hattrick in last Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Cagliari.
READ ALSO: ‘Allegation of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven’
Juventus is one of the European clubs with official Fan tokens, an initiative meant to deepen the participation of fans in the club’s operation.
The Old Lady partnered with Chiliz and Socios to develop its tokens.
Ronaldo was issued the token before Sunday’s match.
Ripples Nigeria reported last week that clubs have started investing in cryptocurrency with a focus on tokens to enable the fans to interact better with clubs.
The English Premier League side, Manchester City were the latest entry but Juventus had been a part of the tokens investment for long.
Crypto Tokens are used to raise funds for a specific purpose and it is created through initial coin offering.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival
Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival...
TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment
The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead...
Latest Tech News
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...