Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Man Utd, dedicates return to Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his return to Manchester United after passing medical and agreeing personal terms with the club.

The Portuguese spent three years at Juventus, where he joined in 2018 from Real Madrid.

Following last week’s shock transfer, United have paid an initial 15m euros to sign Ronaldo, who has now signed a two-year contract, with the option to extend for another year.

The 36-year-old forward took to his Instagram on Tuesday to announce his return, and also dedicated the move to former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United,” Ronaldo wrote.

“The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.

“It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Manchester United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands.

“This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!”

The Five-time Ballon d’Or winner then signed off with: “I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

