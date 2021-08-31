Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Man Utd, dedicates return to Alex Ferguson
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his return to Manchester United after passing medical and agreeing personal terms with the club.
The Portuguese spent three years at Juventus, where he joined in 2018 from Real Madrid.
Following last week’s shock transfer, United have paid an initial 15m euros to sign Ronaldo, who has now signed a two-year contract, with the option to extend for another year.
The 36-year-old forward took to his Instagram on Tuesday to announce his return, and also dedicated the move to former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United,” Ronaldo wrote.
Read Also: Manchester United stock gains $250m in one day after Ronaldo announcement
“The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.
“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.
“It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Manchester United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands.
“This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!”
The Five-time Ballon d’Or winner then signed off with: “I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...