‘Criticism is always deemed a big crime in Nigeria,’ Eedris reacts as NBC bans new song ‘Tell Your Papa

Former Remedies band member Eedris has taken to social media to react to the move by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ban his new song titled ‘Tell Your Papa.

In the song, which has gained traction online, Eedris took a swipe at the incumbent President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his son, Seyi, over the state of the nation.

The ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner detailed the struggles and hardship currently being faced by Nigerians and also accused President Tinubu of making a lot of hollow promises and claims that living in Nigeria is worse than it has ever been.

Additionally, he criticized Seyi’s way of life, saying that he is disconnected from the hardships of the average person because he takes private jets rather than commuting by car like anybody else.

However, in accordance with Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, the NBC ruled the song “Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB)” in a memo distributed to broadcasting companies on Thursday.

The commission stated in the memo that the diss track’s lyrics, which were crafted by Eedris Abdulkareem, are against responsible broadcasting guidelines.

In his reaction to the move to ban his song, the veteran rapper stated that truth and constructive criticism are always deemed as a big crime by the government.

Eedris wrote, ’NBC JUST BANNED MY NEW SINGLE “TELL YOUR PAPA”

‘‘It’s obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism are always deemed as a big crime by the government, and this present government, led by President Bola Tinubu, is now going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive, and grossly maleficent administrations ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

‘‘Just under 2 years of his presidency, and the results are just frighteningly abysmal from all fronts. And this is a fact known by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe, and political affiliations, except for the few happy slaves grovelling for crumbs from their paymaster’s table! Local events and activities

‘‘The attached letter has been sent to all broadcast houses in Nigeria, instructing them to shield the government by hiding the candle under the table.

‘‘Well, I have travelled this road before, as this is reminiscent of the ban of my song “Jaga Jaga” by the Obasanjo administration 21 years ago!

‘‘Any wonder why Nigeria hasn’t made impactful strides all these years?

“The Conscience is an open wound; only the Truth can heal it.”

‘‘Aluta Continua!!!” The controversial rapper concluded.

