Criticism of hike in price of petrol, electricity has exposed PDP, Atiku’s hypocrisy —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being hypocritical by criticizing the Federal Government’s decision to end fuel subsidy and deregulate the industry.

The party in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of being “two-faced” for speaking against the decision.

The PDP had in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, rejected the hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.

It demanded the reversal of the prices to avert a national crisis.

“The PDP vehemently rejects the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per litre and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the APC and its government,” the party had said.

The APC, however, said it received with some amazement comments attributed to the PDP and Abubakar on the development.

The ruling party said the PDP and Atiku’s reaction to what had been adjudged an inevitability by many experts clearly depicts the height of hypocrisy demonstrated by them on issues relating to the country’s progress and well being.

The statement read: “It’s rather unfortunate, if truly, the comments reported by a section of the media, condemning the removal of petrol subsidy, are attributed to Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku’s comments clearly revealed his two-facedness and portray him as a man not only acutely lacking in integrity but one that should never be trusted.”

According to APC, the former vice president was part of the government that created the corrupt petrol subsidy monster and also the chaos in the electricity sector.

The party added that a further portrayal of Atiku’s hypocrisy was his pretentious promise to deregulate the downstream petroleum sector by privatising the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if elected as president.

“Atiku made the sale of NNPC to his friends and the deregulation of both the PMS and the electricity sector the hallmark of his 2019 presidential election misadventure,” the statement added.

