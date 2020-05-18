CRITICISMS OVER COVID-19: Trump hits back at Obama, as global infection reaches 4.7m

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump has hit back at Barack Obama describing him as “grossly incompetent” after his predecessor criticised the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about Mr Obama’s comments as he entered the White House on Sunday, Mr Trump said: “Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

Obama had told college graduates on Saturday in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

READ ALSO: Ebola resurfaces in DR Congo again

The comments were a rare rebuke of a sitting president from one of his predecessors, and came in the midst of a pandemic that has had devastating and disproportionate effects on communities of color in the United States.

Globally, there have been more than 4.7 million known cases of COVID-19, and nearly 315,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Just more than 1.7 million people have recovered.

Join the conversation

Opinions