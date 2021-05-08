Critics aim to cause rancour, discredit Buhari ahead of 2023 polls —Gov Buni | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, has slammed reports of in-fighting amongst the stakeholders in the party.

According to him, some nay-sayers aim to cause rancour ahead of the 2023 polls while blaming them for scheming to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, on Friday.

The statement read in part, “We are conscious of the satanic plans being orchestrated by some mischievous elements to cause disaffection to distract the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”

Buni further clarified that “there is no disagreement as a grain of wheat between the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan” and him.

He stated that both of them “have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.”

According to the statement, Buni is heavily preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.

“It amounts to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting president in the party.

“It should be noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has two more years to complete his tenure; it is compulsory for the party and every loyal member to support him and the APC administration. We cannot contemplate anything outside the set plans of the party,” it added.

