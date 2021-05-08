Critics aim to cause rancour, discredit Buhari ahead of 2023 polls —Gov Buni | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Critics aim to cause rancour, discredit Buhari ahead of 2023 polls —Gov Buni
The Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, has slammed reports of in-fighting amongst the stakeholders in the party.
According to him, some nay-sayers aim to cause rancour ahead of the 2023 polls while blaming them for scheming to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, on Friday.
The statement read in part, “We are conscious of the satanic plans being orchestrated by some mischievous elements to cause disaffection to distract the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”
Buni further clarified that “there is no disagreement as a grain of wheat between the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan” and him.
Read also: Mala Buni APC left in 2019 not 32 years to come
He stated that both of them “have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.”
According to the statement, Buni is heavily preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.
“It amounts to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting president in the party.
“It should be noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has two more years to complete his tenure; it is compulsory for the party and every loyal member to support him and the APC administration. We cannot contemplate anything outside the set plans of the party,” it added.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nine clubs accept UEFA sanctions over Super League involvement
Nine of the original 12 clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League (ESL) have accepted the financial...
Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Leicester...
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Latest Tech News
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...