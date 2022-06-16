Critics angry Peter Obi went to Egypt for business instead of UK for checkup —Okey Bakassi

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi has reacted to criticisms against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi over his trip to Egypt.

The veteran entertainer took to his Twitter page on Thursday, June 16, 2022 to express his displeasure at those criticizing Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi critics are angry he went to Egypt for serious business instead of medical checkup in London,” he tweeted.

Peter Obi critics are angry he went to Egypt for serious business instead of medical checkup in London. — Okey Bakassi (@OkeyBakassy) June 15, 2022

Read also:Comedian Okey Bakassi slams clerics, governors for vindicating bandits

The Labour Party presidential candidate three-days ago tweeted about his trip to the Northern African country, Egypt.

“I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO,” he tweeted.

I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO pic.twitter.com/GzH8Gl7977 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) June 14, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now