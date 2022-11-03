‘Critics of Funke Akindele terrified by her success,’ PDP guber candidate, Jandor, aims jibe at Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor, has slammed those criticising his running mate, Funke Akindele, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had during a meeting in Lagos on Wednesday warned his supporters against mentioning the name of the Nollywood star in his presence.

He described Akindele as a toddler in the game of politics.

Jandor, who reacted to the comment in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said those berating his running mate were terrified by her enviable success.

He highlighted the actress’ role in the economic growth and development of Lagos State.

The PDP candidate wrote: “Over the last few months, through radio and television interviews and communications via the Lagos4Lagos channels, I have graciously responded to questions about my decision to invite Funke Akindele to run with me as deputy governor of Lagos State.

Read also:It’s insulting to mention Akindele in my presence, Tinubu takes jibe at Jandor’s running mate

“Despite my very clear intentions, people have continued to try to discredit Funke Akindele and ridicule her capacity to lead, using the very things that have brought her great success, and acclaim as reasons to attack her.

“Let me state it again, unequivocally, Funke Akindele is my running mate because she is one of the most accomplished indigenes of Lagos State, an extremely savvy businesswoman who has contributed so much in Lagos economy where those who spoke little of her have made their fortunes, without a trace to any personal business of theirs, before attaining public office.

“There’s no parent who wouldn’t be proud of Funke Akindele who rose to her current enviable status, through her hard work and parental trainings, except for those who trained theirs with public funds.

“I would be terrified too if I was opposed to such a formidable woman. But unlike them, we intend to win honourably by convincing the people about the sincerity and urgency of our mission. I would advise those who whisper about her credibility to do the same.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now