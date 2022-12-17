Croatia overcome Morocco in entertaining game to win World Cup bronze

Croatia defeated Morocco in the third place playoff match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to finish as bronze winners.

The last edition’s finalists had failed to reach the final after losing 3-0 to Argentina while Morocco were also beaten 2-0 by last edition’s champions France.

Croatia sealed a 2-1 victory in the entertaining encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Saturday.

More to follow…

