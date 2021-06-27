Sports
Croatia’s Perisic to miss Spain clash after testing positive for COVID-19
Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic in their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against Spain, after the winger tested positive for COVID-19.
Croatia, who scaled through Group E after clinching victory over Scotland in the final group match, will take on Spain on Monday.
The Perisic situation was confirmed by Croatia’s football body in a statement released over the weekend.
It will be a huge blow for Croatia who will now be without one of their key player.
The statement read: “During Saturday evening, Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perišić has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team immediately and thoroughly informed epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.
“Perišić will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate in the matches of the Croatian national team.
“All other players, staff and delegation members tested negative. The national team will be traveling from Pula on Sunday 27 June with a charter flight to Copenhagen, where it will play a Round of 16 match of the UEFA EURO 2020 against Spain on Monday.”
