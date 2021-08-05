 Cross dressers drag Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, through the mud | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Entertainment

Cross dressers drag Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, through the mud

Published

29 mins ago

on

How not to make Bobrisky more popular!

Two Nigerian crossdressers, Jay Boogie, real name Anthony Daniel and Buchi Alexandra have released a video on Instagram to slam popular transvestite Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye for failing to properly represent the LGBTQ community in Nigeria.

Both transvestites teamed up to criticize the crossdresser on Instagram on Wednesday, August 4.

Bobrisky had shared a video of his house and then mocked those trying to be like him.

Read also: Bobrisky stuns father with brand new Lexus SUV

He wrote:

“Upcoming Bobrisky’s see my home.
If them born una well, post your home.
Learn from your mother.
I be og for dis game.”

Cross dressers drag Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, through the mud

Jay Boogie and Buchi Alexandra then released a video in response to Bobrisky.

In the video, Jay Boogie called Bobrisky a “fool” and a “nitwit”.

“We don’t even need to tell her that we are her biggest threat.

Until then b*tch, sit down and learn from your mothers,” Jay said to Bobrisky.

Buchi added: “Choke on your saliva because we are your mothers.”

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tattle Room 🇳🇬 🌎 (@thetattleroomng)

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations36 mins ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

By Arinze Chijioke… Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...