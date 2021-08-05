Entertainment
Cross dressers drag Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, through the mud
Two Nigerian crossdressers, Jay Boogie, real name Anthony Daniel and Buchi Alexandra have released a video on Instagram to slam popular transvestite Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye for failing to properly represent the LGBTQ community in Nigeria.
Both transvestites teamed up to criticize the crossdresser on Instagram on Wednesday, August 4.
Bobrisky had shared a video of his house and then mocked those trying to be like him.
Read also: Bobrisky stuns father with brand new Lexus SUV
He wrote:
“Upcoming Bobrisky’s see my home.
If them born una well, post your home.
Learn from your mother.
I be og for dis game.”
Jay Boogie and Buchi Alexandra then released a video in response to Bobrisky.
In the video, Jay Boogie called Bobrisky a “fool” and a “nitwit”.
“We don’t even need to tell her that we are her biggest threat.
Until then b*tch, sit down and learn from your mothers,” Jay said to Bobrisky.
Buchi added: “Choke on your saliva because we are your mothers.”
Watch the video below.
