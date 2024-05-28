Cross River Assembly reinstates impeached speaker

The Cross River House of Assembly has reinstated its Speaker, Mr. Elvert Anyambem.

17 out of 25 members of the Assembly on May 22 impeached the speaker for high-handedness and financial impropriety.

The lawmakers alleged that the speaker indulged in arbitrary expenditures in contravention of Section 9(1) of the state’s Legislative Funds Management Law, 2021.

Governor Bassey Out said on Monday he has brokered peace in the Assembly.

Otu, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nsa Gil, said normalcy had returned in the house.

He said: “I had a closed-door meeting with all the twenty-five members of the assembly on Sunday night.

”They all unambiguously agreed to restore normalcy and maintain the status quo with Elvert Ayambem remaining as their speaker.”

Also, in a statement issued in Calabar on Monday, Ayambem, commended Otu for wading into the crisis in the Assembly.

In the statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Mathew Okache, the speaker praised Otu for showing extraordinary leadership prowess in the face of the challenge

“I pledge my cooperation and commitment towards the growth and progress of both the assembly and the state as a whole,” he stated.

At Tuesday’s plenary in Calabar, the lawmaker representing the Yakurr I constituency, Cyril Omini, moved a motion passing a vote of confidence on the speaker.

This was supported by the member representing the Etung constituency, Kingsley Ntui.

