Cross River Assembly unaware of court’s ruling on lawmakers – Speaker

The Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, Eteng Jonah-Williams, said on Monday the members of the House are not aware of any court judgment ordering them to vacate the seats in the parliament.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier on Monday directed 20 members of the House to vacate their seats following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The affected lawmakers include two members of the House of Representatives and 18 others from the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Jonah-Williams, who disclosed this to journalists in Calabar, said the affected members had not been served with any court order.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, I am not aware of any court judgment sacking me or any member because we have not been served with any court order as we speak.”

