Cross River governor appoints BBNaija star special adviser on garment

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Tuesday, appointed the Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Gedoni Ekpata, as the Special Adviser on Garment Factory and Branding.
The Governor’s media aide, Christian Ita, announced Ekpata’s appointment in a statement on Tuesday.
He also announced other appointments made by the governor.
The statement read: ”The state governor, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade has approved the following appointments:
- Dakwan Elizabeth Bambu- Special Adviser, Valas Vegas
- Emmanuel Bepe- Special Adviser, Executive Protocol
- Rosemary Tutu Ekeng- DG, Investment Promotion
- Erasmus Ekpang- Special Assistant, Waste Management
- Gedoni Ekpata- Special Assistant, Garment Factory and Branding
- Hon. Florence Inyang
“The appointments take immediate effect.”
