Cross River govt lifts ban on religious gatherings

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, Wednesday lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, said the directive was effective May 24.

He said: “The order suspending public worship in the state is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday, May 24, 2020.

“Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the church, the same applies to mosques.

“Use of face masks is compulsory for all worshipers, churches, and mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

“Churches and mosques are hereby advised to strictly adhere to the instructions as the enforcement team will still go around to check compliance.”

The governor thanked Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He added that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping the state free of COVID-19.

