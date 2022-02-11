Cross River PDP tags Gov Ayade a ‘jester’ over presidential ambition

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has mocked the claims by Governor Ben Ayade that he is the best presidential candidate, calling him ‘a jester.’

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the state’s PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem during a press briefing in Calabar.

According to the PDP, the Governor “is just grandstanding out of desperation for his doomed political future.

“The entire country has come to know him as a jester. He knows nobody will ever entrust him with political power again. Not even his village people, most of whose land he has used his office to grab by force.”

Ayem further decried that “most businesses relocated out of Calabar to neighbouring Akwa Ibom State because of the harshness of the operating environment, epitomized by multiple taxation and harassment.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ayade touted his credentials as the best presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections during an interview on Thursday.

Nonetheless, he noted that his willingness to contest depends on the final decision of the All Progressives Congress regarding zoning of elective posts.

“Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect, vast knowledge in every subject under the sun, exposure, learning and international connections to change the country’s narratives.

“…I can make a major difference if I become the APC candidate”, Ayade stated.

