Cross River PDP tags Gov Ayade inhumane for going on with Calabar carnival despite tragedy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has slammed Governor Ben Ayade for purportedly being unconcerned about the deaths of citizens during this year’s edition of the annual Calabar festival.

No fewer than eight people were confirmed dead while several others were injured after a car had lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers on day five of the carnival.

This unfortunate incident notwithstanding, the governor had reportedly continued the line up of events lined up for the festival.

The PDP chairman in the state, Venatius Ikem, who condemned the development on Wednesday, described Ayade-led administration as inhumane.

READ ALSO:FRSC confirms 7 dead, 29 injured in Calabar carnival

Ikem faulted Ayade’s decision to attend other events of the carnival while he should have shown sensitivity to the plight of the masses.

He added that the tragedy could have been prevented if standard practices had been put in place during the event.

“Indeed, we have been vindicated in our rating of Ayade’s government as inhuman, uncouth and unperturbed by the sufferings of the masses”, Ikem said.

“It is unthinkable that a leader can proceed to a jamboree where he was seen beaming with smiles and cheering Miss Africa Beauty Pageant contestants after the bloody incident which claimed lives just a couple of hours apart”, he added.

