Cross River places Indian, two Chinese under close observation for coronavirus

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Beta Edu, said on Sunday the state government had placed five foreigners who came into the state from Lagos last Friday under observation for coronavirus.

Edu said two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China.

According to him, none of them has shown symptoms of the deadly disease.

He said: “We profiled five foreigners who came in from locations that had recorded the virus and they came in through Lagos on Friday morning.

“We got their biodata and asked them to self-isolate. And of course we gave them the thermometer and got their contacts. We have been following up with them.

“None of them has shown any symptoms so far. Two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China. Our isolation centre is ready and protocols have been sent to all health workers.

“Special protective equipment had been sent to all health workers, the army, paramilitary agencies and private practitioners across the state.”

