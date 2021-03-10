Cross River receives 53,840 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, begins rollout Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

The Cross River government on Wednesday received 53, 840 doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, received the vaccines on behalf of the state government at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar.

The commissioner, who addressed the journalists after receiving the vaccines, said the state would commence the vaccination process with healthcare workers on Thursday.

Edu said the vaccines would be stored in the state’s cold chain equipment.

She said: “We just received 53,840 doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Cross River at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport with all the medical consumables required to administer them.

“The vaccination will start with healthcare workers and strategy leaders, those who are able to influence others in the state to take the vaccines.”

The Coordinator of Cross River State National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), Julius Idoko, said the government had been expecting the vaccines for two weeks.

“We have a logistics committee that will be in charge of the cold room where the vaccines will be stored,” he said.

