Cross River records first set of COVID-19 cases as UCTH confirms five infections

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) on Friday confirmed five COVID-19 cases in the state.

The cases are the first from Cross River State since Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 infection in February.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, disclosed in an internal memo obtained by journalists in Calabar, the state capital.

He said: “The management of UCTH wishes to inform her staff and patients that COVID-19 tests performed on five samples from our hospital returned positive.

“Two of these samples came from our medical staff.

“These staff members had since made tremendous progress along the path of recovery and are doing well.

“The tests were performed using the PCR technique at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited laboratory located at Alex Ekweme University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki.

“Management has duly informed the Cross River government and other agencies of government.

“We wish to reassure our staff and patients that a positive COVID-19 test is neither a death sentence nor a reason for any fear or stigmatization.”

The CMD also urged all staff of the hospital to abide by all guidelines on hand washing and respiratory hygiene as advised by the state and Federal Governments.

“As an institution of government, UCTH will continue to provide information and guidance, and take steps to protect our staff, patients and the community we serve.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to take personal responsibility and cooperate with the government and institutions in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, especially with the relaxation of the lockdown which can potentially translate into an increase in the number of cases.

“Management thanks the Federal Ministry of Health, the Cross River Government and Ministry of Health, her staff, and patients for demonstrating commitment and leadership during a difficult time,” Ikpeme added.

