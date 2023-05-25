Cross River, Rivers, get new police commissioners

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of four Commissioners of Police to commands across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Mr. Nwonyi Emeka has been posted to the Rivers State Police Command while Gyogon Grimah moved to Cross River State Command.

Similarly, Okon Effiong has been deployed to the Department of Finance and Administration at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, while Zachariah Fera was posted to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Enugu.

Adéjọbí said: “The IGP has tasked the Commissioners of Police to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications in their new places of assignment.

“He has further charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system.

“The IGP also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to function optimally on their mandate. The posting is with immediate effect.”

