Cross River security outfit, Akpakwu uncovers arms making factory

A gun making factory has been uncovered in Uyanga, in the Akampa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The factory was uncovered by the Cross River State Government security outfit, Operation Akpakwu in the town about 58 kilometres away from Calabar, the state capital.

According to reports, pistols and other locally-made guns, known as ‘Akwa made’ were found at the factory.

Reports also has it that most of the locally made guns in the southern Senatorial District are produced in the factory, adding that the man who produces the weapons is from Akwa Ibom state but lives in Uyanga.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the Cross River State Police Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, said arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.

