Cross River slates LG polls for May 30

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission on Monday said local government elections would be held on Saturday, May 20, 2020 in all local government areas of the state.

The election was originally fixed for March 28 this year before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr. Mike Ushi, the Chairman of the commission, announced the new date on Monday in a statement in Calabar.

According to him, all eligible citizens of the state are expected to come out to vote and be voted for as it would be one man, one vote.

Ushie said: “Accreditation and voting start at 8am on that day and closes by 3pm to give room for collation. All movement is restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period.

“Voting takes place at all polling stations and no loitering shall be entertained at such zones. Security agencies are hereby requested to maintain adequate security throughout the period.”

Ushi also advised everyone participating in the exercise to adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), such as use of nose/face mask, use of hand sanitiser/washing of hands, maintaining physical distancing, among others.

The election is the first after almost four years that the last elected council chairmen completed their tenures.

The LGs in the state have been run by civil servants known as Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs).

