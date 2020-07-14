CROSS RIVER: Suspected kidnappers arrested, victim rescued

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers who were all paraded in the capital of Calabar.

This was confirmed on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, who also informed about the rescue of a 38-year-old victim identified as Cecilia Onyago.

According to DSP Ugbo, the arrest of the suspects identified as Eyo Nsa aka Eteobong, Okon Asuqwuo, aka Okikpo, Ernest Okon Akpan, and Paulinus Mbey Ogar, was a major breakthrough for the State Police Command.

The police PPRO said that Onyago was rescued without payment of any ransom, adding, “We are working to make sure that kidnapping is no more in the state. We urge Cross Riverians to provide us with information which would enable us to work harder and pick these hoodlums where ever they may be.”

DSP Ugbo said that the victim and her husband were going about their normal business when the armed kidnappers abducted her on July 10, 2020, in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“The police got distress calls from the people and we swung into action. In a bid to know the locations where the woman was taken to, we got one of the suspects who led us to the arrest of other gang members.

“Right now, the suspects are in our custody, a lot of items have been recovered including two vehicles, Toyota Camry with registration number NEM 828 AY and Volkswagen Jetta car with registration number LSD 879 AV and several local guns,” Ugbo said.

Ugbo said that the suspects have given the police useful information, adding, “As soon as investigations are completed the suspects will be charged to court.

“We are very happy about the success recorded because Cross River State is noted for being a place people come and relax and police are working tirelessly to make sure hoodlums are brought to book.

