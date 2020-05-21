Cross River turns back 11 trucks conveying Almajiris

Eleven trucks carrying Almajiris from the Northern part of the country have been turned back by the Cross State Government at the Gakem-Benue boundary.

The feat was reportedly achieved in collaboration with the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Head of the taskforce team at the border, Mr Omang-Idiege, adding that the trucks were intercepted and returned to their points of origin.

Idiege, who is also the Commissioner for Youth Development and Skill Acquisition in the state, said the exercise had taken place between May 4 and May 17, adding that the taskforce had continued to maintain a steady presence at the boundary.

The commissioner also disclosed that it was the desire of the state Governor, Ben Ayade, to ensure that the state remained COVID-19 free, hence the boundary surveillance.

