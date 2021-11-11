News
Cross Rivers workers suspend strike
Civil servants in Cross River State have suspended their two-month-old strike.
The organised labour in the state comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council had on October 12 declared an indefinite strike over the state government’s failure to address its demands.
The workers are demanding the payment of arrears of gratuities dating back to 2013, payment of pension and minimum wage, among others.
In a statement issued on Thursday by its Action Committee, labour said the decision to suspend the strike followed the intervention of traditional rulers and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the two parties.
READ ALSO: NLC charges Cross River govt to meet striking workers' demands
The statement read: “Following the agreement reached with the government, through the mediation of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council led by Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, the strike action is hereby suspended forthwith.
“The Action Committee, on behalf of the leadership sincerely appreciates your doggedness and solidarity throughout the period of the action.
“Be assured of the leadership steadfastness in looking out for the welfare of all workers. Comrades, every little step taken draws us closer to freedom.”
