Crossdresser Bobrisky seeks actress Tonto Dikeh’s forgiveness

Published

2 hours ago

on

How not to make Bobrisky more popular!

Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to apologize to his former bestfriend, Tonto Dikeh following their ongoing feud.

Bobrisky in his statement noted that he was wrong for calling out Tonto Dikeh on social media.

The friendship between the duo suddenly hit rock bottom when they both unfollowed each other on social media.

The feud commenced earlier in the year after Tonto shared a post on her Instagram account about jealous friends who present themselves as though they are supportive.

Read also: ‘Being a woman has paved way for me,’ says cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Responding, Bobrisky accused Tonto of living a fake life and owing him five million naira.

The most recent one was when Tonto’s ex-lover, Kpokpogri accused her of cheating and called her names.

Bobrisky fueled the fight on social media as he slammed the actress on his page.

However, Bobrisky took a drastic turn on Tuesday morning, September 28 as he shared a post on his Instagram page begging Tonto to forgive him for calling her out on social media.

He urged the mother of one to forgive him, promising never to do such again.

Read his statement below.

Crossdresser Bobrisky seeks actress Tonto Dikeh's forgiveness

Opinions

