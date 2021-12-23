Crossover services under threat as Nigeria restricts religious gatherings to 50% of capacity

The Federal Government on Thursday pegged religious gatherings to 50 percent of the capacity ahead of the annual crossover services by worship centres across the country.

The crossover services take place across the world on December 31 every year.

The Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the measure was in response to the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and reduced compliance to public health social measures which has led to an increase in confirmed cases in the country.

The statement read: “The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 recognizes the importance of the Christmas and New Year celebrations for most Nigerians. As we prepare to celebrate with our families and loved ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking the necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

“The PSC wishes to remind Nigerians that we are now experiencing the 4th wave COVID19 as new cases have continued to rise in the country. This is the result of a mix of very low vaccination coverage, increased travels and movements, reduced compliance to public health social measures and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant now circulating in the country.

“Indoor religious congregations should be limited to 50% capacity with full compliance to public health social measures; face masks and hand sanitisers should be used at all times regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.

“Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures. Any gathering in the excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing.

“Avoid non-essential interstate travel at this period as this increases the risk of spreading infection from one place to another. People who intend to travel are encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test to confirm their status as many infected persons are asymptomatic.

“Ensure that you have taken the full dose of COVID-19 vaccination including the booster dose to reduce your risk of severe infection and death in case of exposure to COVID-19.”

