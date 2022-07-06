Business
Crude oil price crashes amid recession fears
Price of Brent crude oil dropped to $99.78 amidst fears over global economic recession.
The fall in crude oil price below $100 was the first in the last 15 months after Brent crude entered into the bulls territory, which Citigroup said is being driven by overpriced sentiment among investors.
Brent’s bullish run shows that the commodity was overbought.
This means that the product was selling above its natural price that had been put at $70 per barrel by the American firm in its oil market notice.
READ ALSO: Crude oil trades at $111, as Putin looks to Nigerian buyers
Citigroup had expressed a negative look for the future, stating that Brent would still sell for as low as $65 within the next six months, and went as far as projecting $45 per barrel as the product’s asking price before the end of 2023.
Aside from Brent crude, the United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also slumped this evening Nigerian time, trading at a low of $96.31, but now sells at $98.74 per barrel.
Ripples Nigeria reported earlier on Wednesday that Brent crude oil was projected to fall due to global recession induced by inflation in the global market.
The economic downturn is expected to cripple fuel demand.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...